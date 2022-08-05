Alaya F Makes Heads Turn in Blue Bikini, Check Sensuous Pictures From Her Maldives Vacay

Alaya Furniturewala certainly knows how to tease her fans with her sizzling photos. The fashion icon, who is currently having the time of her life in the Maldives, shared jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram. And let us tell you, fans are going gaga over them. The alluring and sensuous pictures of Alaya F have taken the internet by storm. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a blue bikini while posing boldly at a beach. The immaculate background seems to have complemented her shots well enough that it only boosted her pre-existent beauty.

Alongside the sizzling pictures, the actress penned, “My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses.” Her post grabbed all the eyeballs. Netizens swamped her comment section with compliments. One Instagram user commented, “Absolutely stunning.” While another user wrote, “Can’t handle hotness.”

Earlier, the actress had shared an adventurous video on her Instagram handle. The caption of her post read, “As you can see, I have very little regard for my personal safety, totally worth it for the magic moments like these at the beautiful Hilton Maldives.”

In the video, she was seen balancing on a net while trying to strike a yoga pose. The constant glimpses of her Maldives vacation have only made fans crave a holiday.

Alaya has most definitely been making a fashion statement at the island destination with her sartorial selection of outfits. Work-wise, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead. She now has films like U-Turn, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and others in her pipeline.

