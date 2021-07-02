Alaya F on Rumours of Upcoming Film With Harshvardhan Kapoor: It's Not True

Speculations and rumours were afloat around Rhea Kapoor’s next outing that will bring together, Alaya F and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Contrary to rumours, they are not coming together for any film as of now.

When Alaya F was asked about her next films and also these rumours in a recent interview, she said, “I am not at liberty to talk about my forthcoming projects, but I must say a lot of amazing stuff is coming up. As far as the latter part of the question is concerned, well, it’s not true. They (Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan) are wonderful people and I have known Harsh for a long time. He is very well-versed in all things related to movies and it is always fun to have a chat with him. After a feature film, I did a music video and would also like to explore the digital space. I am looking at doing everything and don’t want to restrict myself as a performer to one medium."

Both Alaya F and Harshvardhan Kapoor are new to the industry. While Alaya made a successful debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu post which covid became a roadblock, on the other hand Harshvardhan started off his career with a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial titled Mirzya, post which he was also seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

