Alaya F on U-Turn Remake: 'Been Asked Not to See Original One at All Until Film is Wrapped' | Exclusive

It has been known for a while that Alaya F will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the Kannada film U-Turn. The actress, who was seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, will be playing the role of a journalist in the movie. The original film which was released in 2016 starred Shraddha Srinath. The film was then remade in Tamil in 2018 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Now, with Alaya taking on the Hindi version, the actress confessed she was asked not to see the original version before she shot for the film.

Speaking with News18.com recently, Alaya opened up about her upcoming movies. She revealed that she has three movies in the pipeline, two of which are U-Turn and Freddy with Kartik Aaryan. While she stayed tight-lipped about Freddy, Alaya revealed that the new version of U-Turn is a tad different from the original.

“Our script also goes in a slightly different direction. It is not the exact same film. There are a lot of different elements going on, there are a lot of surprises (in-store). In fact, I’ve been asked not to see the original one at all until (everything is wrapped). Now, only the dubbing is left so maybe once the dubbing is over, I’ll go watch it. Because when there’s an original and that too an original that is very well-liked, it is so easy to fall into the trap of copying. And that’s always silly because the copy cannot be as good as the original,” she said.

“We’ve tried not to copy but just add a lot of surprise elements in there,” Alaya added. The Hindi version of U-Turn is helmed by debutante director Arif Khan and produced by Cult Movies, the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

While Alaya has three movies in the bank, she confessed she wants to work everywhere — regardless of the language and region. “I want to do everything. I am so new right now, I am greedy. Mujhe sab kuch karna hai (I want to do everything). I want to work with everyone,” she admitted.

When asked if there’s a particular star she has on her wishlist, Alaya didn’t think twice before naming Ayushmann Khurrana. “I want to work with Ayushmann sir very badly. I love the films Ayushmann sir does so I want to work with him,” she said.

