Alaya F on What She Has and Ananya Panday Doesn't, 'A Good Answer On Nepotism'

Tinsel town's upcoming actress Alaya F recently took a dig at Ananya Panday's comment on nepotism during a round table with Rajeev Masand. In Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, when Alaya was asked what was the one thing she had that Ananya did not, she replied, "A good answer on nepotism." She then told the host, "You're asking me to be mean! I don’t like to be mean."

Alaya F is Pooja Bedi's daughter and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. She will soon be seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Farida Jalal.

At the roundtable, Ananya had shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism. "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said.

Her statement drew flak for likening struggle to never appearing on Koffee With Karan. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dished out a reply which went viral on social media, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Alaya had said, "I don't think any of us don't understand the concept of privilege, struggle and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It's just that sometimes it's tricky in the way you put it out. It's so easy for one or two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued."

She added, "I saw that whole part and it didn't even strike me as, 'Oh my God!' It sounded perfectly fine to me the first time and then when I went back and watched it again, I was like, 'Oh!' But I really don't think she intended for it to be taken in that way. I am sure she also has a very clear idea on it, as do the rest of them. That's when I learnt it is very important not only to have clarity in your mind, but to also be able to put that out there," she added.

Alaya's upcoming film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

