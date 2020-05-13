MOVIES

Alaya F On Working With Saif Ali Khan, Best Compliment She Got After Jawaani Jaanemam

Alaya F

Actress Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, opened up about how Saif helped her get rid of first-day jitters.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Actress Alaya F, who was much appreciated for her debut in Jawaani Jaameman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, opened up about the "sleepless nights" she faced as she was afraid of letting herself and other people down.

The daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya had done her acting training from New York before making her debut.

Explaining her insecurities, Alaya added, “By the time I finally saw it on the big screen with family, friends and the team, two days before it opened, I was so numb that when someone told me I was good, I was convinced they were lying.”

Alaya also opened up to Mumbai Mirror about the best compliment she got after the film. “That I looked cute with a pregnant belly. It was a very real-looking, heavy prosthetic belly which gave me a backache. I was excited about getting pregnant till I realised the abs I’d taken months to acquire would be covered up,”she said.

The actress also said what the best thing about working with Saif Ali Khan was. “He’s not afraid to praise and didn’t treat me as a newcomer. The Jawaani team became my family and it was the perfect first film. Now, I’m ready to go wherever life takes me,” she said.

The actress is currently working on her art amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She often takes to social media to share her professional and detailed paintings.

