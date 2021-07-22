Alaya F Opens up on Struggling with Fitness During Covid Lockdown

Alaya F may be one-film old, but has already earned a huge fanbase. Known for her dancing skills and glamorous photoshoots, the diva has also kept in touch with her fans and followers through social media. Alaya is also one of the fittest actresses of her generation in Bollywood. Given the importance of appearance in the entertainment industry, stars have to struggle to maintain certain levels of fitness to keep up with the standards.

It was not easy for Alaya last year, through the first lockdown. While speaking to The Times Of India during a recent interaction, she shared that nobody knew then that the lockdown would go on and on for a long time. “So towards the end of it I had become unfit and a lot weaker,” she said. It was the time when people avoided going outdoors and the gyms and other places were shut. Alaya, who could not even do outdoor activities at the time, utilised the recent lockdown to focus upon her physical health. She turned to yoga for her physical as well as mental well-being.

The actress highlighted the need to focus on mental wellness as people battled through the second wave and especially the news all around was so grim and heart-breaking. “I refrained from being active on social media as it felt insensitive and disrespectful,” she added. Referring to the second wave of the pandemic which hit people very badly, the young star signed off saying that it is important that people take good care of themselves. She is glad that the phase has passed by as she can focus upon interesting projects that come her way.

Up next, Alaya will be seen in the Hindi remake of 2016 Kannada film U Turn. The Hindi remake will be directed by Arif Khan and backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

