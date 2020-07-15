Alaya F Posts 'Cooler' Dance Video After Hair Extensions Get Pulled Out in 'Failed Version'

After a video where she exposed her faux pas of wearing hair extensions to the dance class, actress Alaya F has shared another dance video, which she describes as the "cooler one".

On June 30, Alaya had shared a video in which we saw how her hair extension came off when she was dancing with a partner. The video showed her going on the floor on her back and while she tries to come up, her partner accidentally steps on her hair, causing the extensions to detach.

Alaya is seen screaming out in pain. "And I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc2," Alaya had captioned that video.

On Tuesday, she shared a video of the similar dance step, but this one sans hair extensions.

"You guys enjoyed the fail version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it's high time I post the cooler one," she wrote.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.