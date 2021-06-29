Alaya F Reacts to Rumours of Dating Bal Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary Thackeray

Alaya F and Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray are rumoured to be dating. However, in a recent interview the actress has addressed the rumours of them dating. “If you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it,” Alaya told Times Of India.

The actress further said, “As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That’s what I did throughout the lockdown.”

The rumours started surfacing when the actress was spotted at Aaishvary’s birthday bash. Later, Aaishvary was also seen at Alaya’s birthday party. The actress has even posted pictures with him from the celebration on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Alaya F made her acting debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman where she was cast opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film earned her her first Filmfare for Best Debut (Female).

