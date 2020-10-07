Alaya F Rings in Bal Thackeray’s Grandson Aaishvary’s Birthday in Dubai

Actress Alaya F recently attended the birthday bash of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s grandson, Aaishvary. Smita Thackeray was also present for her son’s birthday party, held in Dubai this week.

A few visuals have been shared by Aaishvary and his mother on their respective social media handles. In the video posted by Smita on Instagram we see Aaishvary cutting an elaborate cake, with others around him singing the happy birthday song .

Aaishvary took to his Instagram stories to share a short boomerang clip and tagged Smita and Alaya F. He also posted a red heart emoji atop the video. Alaya F made her acting debut in the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Aaishvary was present at the premiere of the film and was seen posing with Alaya in a few images that she shared from the event.

Alaya, who turned 22 in November last year, had shared a series of pictures from her birthday party. In the photos, Aaishvary and Ahaan Panday were also seen celebrating her birthday along with other friends.

Alaya signed a three-picture deal before lockdown with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. She had spoken to Mid-day about her career concerns as the coronavirus lockdown put things on hold. She said that she had charted a long [journey] to enter the industry. She was also in conversation with people for a few projects, but everything has become uncertain.

Alaya F, is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. She also has a younger brother, Omar Furniturewala. Alaya is also a trained contemporary and kathak dancer.