Alaya F Says Kareena Kapoor Khan Started Crying After Watching Jaawani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi's daughter Ala F made her entry into Bollywood with the film Jaawani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. When asked about the best reaction the film got, the young actress said that it was Kareena Kapoor Khan's feedback that touched her the most.

Alaya said that Kareena teared up at the end of the screening of the film. "So Kareena ma'am was watching the movie at the screening as well and when the movie got over we were walking past and she was like 'Amazing just amazing' and she started crying. That was really good that we managed to make Kareena ma'am cry and that was right after the first screening and that instant approval was really great and she is someone I look up to and admire so that was obviously lovely," she said.

Alaya has already signed a three-film deal with Northern Lights Films, who produced her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. She will also be working with Pooja Entertainment for her next film starring the actress but more details are yet to be announced.

In a recent interview, she also revealed what drives her the most to be up in the game. The actress said that she inculcates preparedness in her day-to-day lifestyle, reported DNA.

"If I'm sitting idle, it drives me mad. I feel I need to be doing something: going to a class, or a set, or working on a scene. I think the long hours are worth it. I am obsessed with preparation. It makes me feel energized and comforted," she added.

