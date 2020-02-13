Alaya F Says She Asked Mom Pooja Bedi to Stay Quiet in Public Before Jawani Jaaneman's Release
Alaya F revealed that she had asked her mother, actress Pooja Bedi, who is known to speak her mind, to keep mum in public before the release of her first film, Jawani Jaaneman.
Alaya F's look in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, is a busy bee after the success of her first film. Alaya has received praises for her role of Tia in her first film.
The 22-year-old actress, in an interview with The Indian Express, talked about various unknown dimensions of her life. When asked if she believed that less buzz around her before the film's release worked in her favour, Alaya said she did not know.
The newcomer added that she had gone underground for two years after the film was announced for preparations, adding that she was not sure if this worked in her favour.
The actress also revealed that she had asked her mom (actress Pooja Bedi), who has been known to speak her mind, to keep mum in public before the release of her first film.
On the question of privilege that star kids get, Alaya said, "I agree with that. There are definitely levels of privilege. I was watching this roundtable sometime ago, where actor Abhimanyu Dassani said, 'I am not going to get a film because my mom did a movie 30 years ago.' And I agree with that. I found a lot of similarities with him. But even then there's privilege."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Asks Meaning of a Word in Vows During His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin
- Coronavirus Claims Another High Profile Scalp as Mobile World Congress is Called Off
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers
- ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Fans Miffed as Club Bans Posters and Banners in Stadium