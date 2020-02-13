Alaya F Says She Asked Mom Pooja Bedi to Stay Quiet in Public Before Jawani Jaaneman's Release

Alaya F, who made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, is a busy bee after the success of her first film. Alaya has received praises for her role of Tia in her first film.

The 22-year-old actress, in an interview with The Indian Express, talked about various unknown dimensions of her life. When asked if she believed that less buzz around her before the film's release worked in her favour, Alaya said she did not know.

The newcomer added that she had gone underground for two years after the film was announced for preparations, adding that she was not sure if this worked in her favour.

The actress also revealed that she had asked her mom (actress Pooja Bedi), who has been known to speak her mind, to keep mum in public before the release of her first film.

On the question of privilege that star kids get, Alaya said, "I agree with that. There are definitely levels of privilege. I was watching this roundtable sometime ago, where actor Abhimanyu Dassani said, 'I am not going to get a film because my mom did a movie 30 years ago.' And I agree with that. I found a lot of similarities with him. But even then there's privilege."

