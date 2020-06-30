Alaya F Shares Her ‘Oopsie’ Moment During Dance Rehearsal

Alaya Furniturewalla took to her social media to share an incident. She posted a video to give her online family a glimpse of what happened during one of her dance rehearsals. The actress was seen in the midst of her practice when her dance partner unfortunately landed on her hair.

In the snippet that had gone wrong, Alaya revealed she was wearing hair extensions. However, since the incident, Alaya swore off wearing the extensions to practice. In the caption alongside the video, Alaya wrote, “.and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless(sic.)”

A week back, she posted one throwback episode while missing her dance classes. Alaya is seen practicing a routine in contemporary style to the song Samjhawan.

The post was captioned, “I miss classs!! This video is from when I was learning my first contemporary dance routine on Samjhawan (you can see it on my highlights). I enjoyed learning it so much at the time and now I’m really missing it so I’m thinking of starting a new one! any song suggestions?”

Apart from dancing, the daughter of Pooja Bedi is also into yoga and art. She often treated her social media followers with special moments while in isolation during pan-India lockdown.

She was last seen in the comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, her debut film. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in key roles.

