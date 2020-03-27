Alaya F Shares Video of 'Selfish, Irresponsible' People Playing on Versova Beach Despite Lockdown

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken it upon themselves to promote social distancing in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is one of the young actors who has spoken out in this regard.

The actress shared a video on Instagram to display the "stupidity" of some people during this global pandemic. She shared a series of Instagram stories in which people can be seen playing on the beach despite a complete lockdown, only to be chased by cops.

Alaya expressed her concerned about the people but said she cannot unsee the lack of 'responsibility' amid people during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared by her, people are seen playing at the Versova beach. While some are immersed in the water and some are taking a walk. In the second video, one can hear the siren of a police car. After the people noticed the car, they ran into shanties and small houses across the beach.

A few days back, the daughter of Pooja Bedi had shared a throwback video of her dancing Kathak on Instagram. "Hopefully when I'm able to go back to Kathak class, I'll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here's this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak," the debutante wrote in the caption.

