Alaya F Steps up to Give Fans a Good Dose of Giggles with Her 'Savage' Video, Watch Here

Alaya F Steps up to Give Fans a Good Dose of Giggles with Her 'Savage' Video, Watch Here

Alaya F fabulously added a bit of glamour, humour and expressions to her performance on the popular 'Savage' dub. You can watch the hilarious video here.

On World Laughter Day, actress Alaya F stepped up to give her fans a good dose of a giggle. In her recent social media post, the Jawaani Janemann actress was seen taking up the trending ‘Savage Challenge’ on TikTok.

To the popular dub, she fabulously added a bit of glamour, humour and expressions to her performance. “I’m not a savage, just damaged* * #WorldLaughterDay called for a funny TikTok (sic.),” she captioned the hilarious clip.

Earlier, Alaya gave her fans a sneak peek to another exciting challenge. She posted a video of ‘Who is the most Likely to challenge’ alongside her family - mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F.

Alaya captioned the delightful clip as, “Had to do this with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_ I hope you enjoy this #whosmostlikelyto because there are two more coming your way.”

Alaya has been giving her Instagram followers a glimpse of her lockdown activities. During quarantine, she is attempting to focus on fitness with yoga. Via her latest social media posts, she revealed that she has never tried yoga before. But Alaya seemed inclined to wonder about her skills and give the amazing fitness regime a try.

