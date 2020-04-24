Alaya F Suffered Third-degree Burn Right Before 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Shoot

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla has revealed that she suffered a third-degree burn on her leg days before the shooting of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Kumud Mishra and Tabu.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the star kid chronicled the incident and said, “Three days before the shoot began, I was at a restaurant somewhere in London, where I ordered a nice kettle of piping hot green tea. I remember, I was pouring a cup for one of my friends while I was talking to another and I suddenly poured this piping hot tea straight on my leg. Following this, I had a massive third-degree burn on my leg, which was huge and fleshy and had a lot of pus”.

Perturbed by the scar, Alaya had sent the image of her burnt leg to the producer a night before the shoot.

She added that once she reached the set, Saif Ali Khan was completely taken aback, saying, “What is this? It is like a proper 3rd-degree burn."

The 22-year-old actress further said, “I thought it would get covered with makeup, but they (the makers) told me I would get an infection if makeup was on. They had to literally CGI it out of the film. There are burn cleanups that have happened and they had VFXed it out.”

In the comedy-drama, she played a 21-year-old girl who claimed that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif) was her father.

