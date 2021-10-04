Alaya F Vacations in Maldives with Aaishvary Thackeray, Shares Smoking Hot Bikini Pics

Bollywood actress Alaya F is rumoured to be dating Shiv Sena founder-leader late Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. However, they have not come out in public about their alleged relationship. Alaya and Asishvary are currently holidaying Maldives. Even though they ave not shared their pictures together, they have tagged the same resort in their respective beach pics.

Alaya has been turning up the heat on social media as she flaunts her smoking hot body in sexy bikinis. Aaishvary, who is a fitness freak has also been putting out his pictures flaunting fit body on social media. Both Alaya and Aasihvary seem to be enjoying some quality time in the lap of nature.

Alaya’s mother Pooja Bedi also commented on a picture of Aaishvary on a boat and wrote, “This is suchhhhhhhh a fabulous shot. ❤️ captures a super moment (sic)."

To this Alaya said, “Wow what beautiful composition this photo has. Give my regards to the photographer (sic)."

Aaishvary’s mother Smita Thackeray has also been commenting on Alaya F’s bikini pics from Maldives constantly.

On the work front, Alaya has been filming for Freddy with Kartik Aaryan. The shoot for Freddy commenced in August. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani’s banner Northern Lights Films. Apart from Freddy, Alaya will also be seen in U Turn remake.

