News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alaya F's Debut in Jawaani Jaaneman Makes Grandpa Kabir Bedi Proud

Kabir Bedi stated that Alaya had prepared hard for her role in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

IANS

Updated:February 6, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is proud of granddaughter Alaya Fs debut act in Jawaani Jaaneman.

"I am so proud of Alaya for the performance she has given. It's such a beautiful performance and that too working with seasoned actors like Saif (Saif Ali Khan) and Tabu. She has worked so hard and prepared so well, so, she deserves every good review she is getting," Bedi said, at a special screening of the short film, Nawab. He attended the event with wife Parveen Dusanj Bedi.

Alaya has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. She played the on-screen daughter of Saif and Tabu in the film.

Praising Alaya's performance, Parveen said: "We are very proud of Alaya. She has done a great job in the film."

Kabir Bedi's career has spanned India, the United States, and Italy, among other European countries in film, television, and theatre. In Bollywood, he is noted for his role as Shah Jahan in Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story and the villain in Rakesh Roshan's 1988 blockbuster, Khoon Bhari Maang.

Internationally, he is known for his starring role in the Italian miniseries Sandokan and his cameo in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.

On future career plans, Bedi said: "My career is around the world, so if something is not happening here, it's happening there. I certainly look forward to doing much more projects here in the film industry and the OTT space. I think it's a great time for all the people in the film industry. Many opportunities are opening up and many characters are coming on board that were never there before. Hopefully, I will contribute to this new form of filmmaking in whatever way I can."

Kabir Bedi was last seen onscreen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, which released in 2018.

