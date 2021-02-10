Alaya F's Impressive Monochrome Action Shot was Not Easy to Capture

Alaya Furniturewalla is striking some impressive action poses as she vacations in Goa. The 23-year-old actress shared an action shot as she dived into a swimming pool at her vacation villa on Instagram on Tuesday.

However, the poetic monochrome shot was not an easy one to capture and required several retakes as Alaya explained in the caption. The actress wrote that wished she could tell her followers how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before she got the perfect shot. She further described her stay in Goa as some of the most fun and relaxing times at a beautiful property.

The post has garnered over 1,01,703 likes on Instagram as fans and celebrities shared their reactions. Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani commented on Alaya’s post describing it as “Superbbb”. While one fan commented “Insane”.

The actress celebrated one year of her Bollywood debut on January 31 with a special Instagram post dedicated to Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya shared some behind the scenes pictures and videos from the sets of the movie reminiscing her special debut. Captioning the post, Alaya wrote that she cannot believe that it has been one year since the release of Jawaani Jaaneman. She said that the movie will always be incredibly special to her not only because it was her first film but because everyday on set was happy, encouraging, motivating, fun and filled with laughter. She further mentioned that she was glad to work along with some of the most brilliant people and a nurturing team that did not make her feel out of place or lost.

The movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, and Chunky Panday among others. Alaya described that ahead of the release of her first movie she was a bundle of nerves, anxiously reading and watching every review, and after one year she says that she just wants to thank her fans and followers.

Alaya will be next seen in an unnamed project with Pooja Entertainments and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.