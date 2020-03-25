Alaya F's Kathak Chakkars to Ghar More Pardesiya in This Video will Make Your Head Spin

Star kid Alaya F, who recently made her entry into Bollywood with Tabu and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, has shared a throwback video of her dancing Kathak on Instagram.

"Hopefully when I'm able to go back to Kathak class, I'll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here's this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak," the debutante wrote in the caption.

In the video, the new Bollywood entrant can be seen wearing a white kurta and choodidaar pyjama teamed up with a dark green dupatta. She is dancing to the tunes of the track Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in important roles.

The daughter of actress Pooja Bedi has studied acting at the New York Film Academy before entering the Indian movie industry. In her debut movie, she played the role of Saif and Tabu's daughter.

In another post, she has shared a video in which Alaya can be seen in front of a dining table, served with a lavish spread. She captioned it, "Making the most of this quarantine.. Sunday brunch at home with my family! Please notice the sanitiser at the start and Please look at the protein pancakes I made.. I’m very proud of them might do a protein pancake cooking tutorial video."

