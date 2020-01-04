Alaya Furniturewalla's First Look from Jawaani Jaaneman Revealed
Alaya, Pooja Bedi's daughter, will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The film releases on January 31.
Alaya F's look in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
After a variety of unusual roles, Saif Ali Khan is set to return to a more subtle character with the upcoming romantic comedy film titled Jawaani Jaaneman.
The film will not only see Saif Ali Khan play the role of a father, alongside debutant Alaya Furniturewalla and Tabu. After much anticipation, Alaya's character look in the film was released recently. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a black floral dress while carrying a bag with her.
New decade calls for a new star! 🌟
Introducing @AlayaF___ in #JawaaniJaaneman, in cinemas 31st January 2020.#BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan #Tabu @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai @honeybhagnani @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/PxcPvyONzN
— Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) January 3, 2020
In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan will be playing the middle-aged father with the personality of a playboy. In the film's teaser trailer and poster, his character was revealed to be a party-loving and outgoing personality. The film was shot in England over the course of three months.
View this post on Instagram
His relationship status: Always single and ready to jingle. 😍😉 #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st January 2020!! . . . @pooja_ent #BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @tabutiful @kubbrasait #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @deepshikhadeshmukh #JawaaniJaaneman
A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on
Apart from Saif, Tabu and Alaya, Jawaani Jaaneman's cast also includes Chunky Panday, Farida Jalal among others. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 31.
