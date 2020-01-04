Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Alaya Furniturewalla's First Look from Jawaani Jaaneman Revealed

Alaya, Pooja Bedi's daughter, will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The film releases on January 31.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Alaya Furniturewalla's First Look from Jawaani Jaaneman Revealed
Alaya F's look in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

After a variety of unusual roles, Saif Ali Khan is set to return to a more subtle character with the upcoming romantic comedy film titled Jawaani Jaaneman.

The film will not only see Saif Ali Khan play the role of a father, alongside debutant Alaya Furniturewalla and Tabu. After much anticipation, Alaya's character look in the film was released recently. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a black floral dress while carrying a bag with her.

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan will be playing the middle-aged father with the personality of a playboy. In the film's teaser trailer and poster, his character was revealed to be a party-loving and outgoing personality. The film was shot in England over the course of three months.

Apart from Saif, Tabu and Alaya, Jawaani Jaaneman's cast also includes Chunky Panday, Farida Jalal among others. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is set to release on January 31.

