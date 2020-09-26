Aldis Hodge In Talks To Join Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Movie

Los Angeles: “The Invisible Man” star Aldis Hodge is in negotiations to essay the role of Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam”. The film is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s “Shazam!”, which starring Zachary Levi.

The movie, which will feature Johnson as the titular antihero, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra of “The Shallows” fame, reported Variety. If finalised, Hodge will join Johnson and Noah Centineo, who will be playing superhero Atom Smasher in the movie.

As per DC Comics, Hawkman aka Carter Hall is a member of the Justice Society, a multigenerational group that preceded the Justice League. The makers are yet to cast actors for the roles of Doctor Fate and Cyclone.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel. Johnson is also producing with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

“Black Adam” is scheduled to be released on December 21, 2021.