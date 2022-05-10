Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting 'A Baby Girl'; Pen Sweet Note For Baby No 7

Earlier in March, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin revealed that they are expecting their seventh child later this year. Hilaria revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a daughter.In her latest Instagram post, Hilaria and her family shared their hopes and advice for the baby. The video shared by Hilaria featured her family members sharing their thoughts on the baby who is due this year. The video began with Alec saying, “One characteristic doesn’t define you." This was followed by messages to their new sibling from the couple’s children, daughter Carmen Gabriela, and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Romeo Alejandro David. Alec and Hilaria are also parents to son Eduardo “Edu" Pao Lucas and daughter María Lucía Victoria.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hilaria added to the caption, “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around." Hilaria posed some questions and thoughts that she experienced as a mother, which ranged from, “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define." According to the 38-year-old mother of six, a parent can only encourage and guide their child’s spirit. The caption also mentioned that Hilaria and Alec can provide their children with as good a life as they can, but the rest is up to the child to discover their own, unique self.

In early April, Hilaria mentioned in an Instagram story that she already knew the sex of her seventh baby. However, the yoga instructor does not plan on revealing the news publicly for two reasons. Her first reason is her past experience of miscarriage. Hilaria lost a baby at four months in 2019. Recounting her traumatic experience, she also mentioned that she thinks about the lost child daily and understands that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness. Another reason why Hilaria does not want to reveal the sex of the baby is that she wants to be gender inclusive and give the child that freedom and respect.

