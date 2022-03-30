Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Their Seventh Child: 'We’re Beyond Happy With This Surprise'

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are all set to welcome their seventh child. The news was shared by Hilaria via an Instagram video on Tuesday. The clip shared by 38-year-old Hilaria featured herself and Alec playing with their six children:

daughters María Lucía Victoria, Carmen Gabriela and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas.

In the video, the 63-year-old actor kneels beside his wife and their children smile for the camera. The couple was spotted playing with their children as they roamed around the room. Sharing the 50-second video on the social media platform, Hilaria added in the caption, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall."

Hilaria also added, “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise." The mother of six added that the footage captures the moment when the couple broke the news to their kids. “You can see, they are super excited," wrote Hilaria.

The yoga instructor and entrepreneur added that their new baby is a “very bright spot," in their lives. Hilaria termed the new baby as a “blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

It should be noted that Hilaria’s recent pregnancy comes after she suffered a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss in 2019. In an Instagram post shared in June 2021, Hilaria was spotted dancing with her three-month-old daughter María Lucía Victoria. The video was accompanied by a note where she urged women to love their bodies. Hilaria had mentioned, “After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of ivf, resulting in Marilu, my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have." Hilaria added that she had done a fair share of “self abuse" but through much work on her mental health, she has learned to be grateful for her and support herself.

It should be noted that Alec is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, with former-wife Kim Basinger.

