Alec Baldwin Asks Melania Trump to 'Come Over to the Light' & Do SNL With Him After Jacket Row

Dear Melania-



We know what you’re thinking.

What you’re feeling.

You are quaking w anticipation.

Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.

Come. Come over to the light.

We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.

And then do SNL w me.



Sincerely,



Alec — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018

Actor Alec Baldwin has extended an invitation to US First Lady Melania Trump to appear on Saturday Night Live in the wake of a controversy over a jacket she wore inscribed with the words "I really dont care".Baldwin is known for spoofing US President Donald Trump on the sketch comedy show.He tweeted on Saturday: "Dear Melania, we know what you're thinking. What you're feeling. You are quaking with anticipation. Shuddering with a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL with me. Sincerely, Alec."He then shared a photo taken with Melania in 2007, writing, "We have a chair waiting for you in the SNL make-up room."The Slovenian model has previously been played by Cecily Strong on the show.Melania has been in news for wearing a USD 39 jacket with the words "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" scrawled across the back on earlier this week when she flew to McAllen, Texas, before meeting with immigrant children who had been forcibly separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.The fashion choice left Twitter users and celebrities outraged. However, Melania's press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Us Weekly that "there was no hidden message".