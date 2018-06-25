English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alec Baldwin Asks Melania Trump to 'Come Over to the Light' & Do SNL With Him After Jacket Row
Alec Baldwin, who is known for spoofing US President Donald Trump on 'Saturday Night Live', has asked Melania Trump to 'come over to the light' and do SNL.
Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Actor Alec Baldwin has extended an invitation to US First Lady Melania Trump to appear on Saturday Night Live in the wake of a controversy over a jacket she wore inscribed with the words "I really dont care".
Baldwin is known for spoofing US President Donald Trump on the sketch comedy show.
He tweeted on Saturday: "Dear Melania, we know what you're thinking. What you're feeling. You are quaking with anticipation. Shuddering with a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL with me. Sincerely, Alec."
He then shared a photo taken with Melania in 2007, writing, "We have a chair waiting for you in the SNL make-up room."
The Slovenian model has previously been played by Cecily Strong on the show.
Melania has been in news for wearing a USD 39 jacket with the words "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" scrawled across the back on earlier this week when she flew to McAllen, Texas, before meeting with immigrant children who had been forcibly separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.
The fashion choice left Twitter users and celebrities outraged. However, Melania's press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Us Weekly that "there was no hidden message".
Also Watch
Baldwin is known for spoofing US President Donald Trump on the sketch comedy show.
He tweeted on Saturday: "Dear Melania, we know what you're thinking. What you're feeling. You are quaking with anticipation. Shuddering with a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL with me. Sincerely, Alec."
Dear Melania-— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018
We know what you’re thinking.
What you’re feeling.
You are quaking w anticipation.
Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.
Come. Come over to the light.
We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.
And then do SNL w me.
Sincerely,
Alec
He then shared a photo taken with Melania in 2007, writing, "We have a chair waiting for you in the SNL make-up room."
The Slovenian model has previously been played by Cecily Strong on the show.
Melania has been in news for wearing a USD 39 jacket with the words "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" scrawled across the back on earlier this week when she flew to McAllen, Texas, before meeting with immigrant children who had been forcibly separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.
The fashion choice left Twitter users and celebrities outraged. However, Melania's press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Us Weekly that "there was no hidden message".
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IIFA Awards 2018: Rekha's Performance on Salaam-E-Ishq Will Take Your Breath Away; Watch Video
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind
- SUNDAY FEATURE | Bollywood and Cricket, the Mystery Behind the ‘Indian-ness’ of Afghans in Delhi
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?