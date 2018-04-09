Alec Baldwin Returns to SNL with Donald Trump Impression

Actor Alec Baldwin made his return to "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) last week for the first time since US President Donald Trump on Twitter last month took aim at the actor's impression of himself.Baldwin portrayed Trump at a press conference with leaders of several Baltic nations in a replay of the real President's Question & Answer last week. In the act, the President immediately started to fall asleep during the event, reports abcnews.go.com."Oh my God, I'm already so bored," Baldwin spoke in a voice-over."I wish I was watching 'Roseanne', how great is that show? Roseanne loves me. She's like a great Rosie O'Donnell."Baldwin's impression as Trump deflected a question about adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, saying he thought the question was for the President of Latvia."Borat, you want to take that one," he asked."We have expression in my country and it's translated roughly as, 'This person is lying'," the faux Latvian President responded.Baldwin later declared: "I'm the only one to say this -- I don't care about America... This is a four-year cash grab."The real Trump slammed Baldwin's portrayal of the President on "SNL" back on March 2 in a tweet in which he initially misspelled the actor's name as "Alex" and wrote the word "dying" as "dieing". He later corrected the tweet.Trump said Baldwin's "dying mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL".Baldwin first played Trump in a September 2016 episode of the show.