Alec Baldwin Says He Would Win If He Ran for President
The 60-year-old actor, who is known for nailing the impression of incumbent POTUS on Saturday Night Live, said if he ran, his presidential campaign would be the "funniest" one ever.
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Guild Hall 2017 Summer Gala Celebrating AVEDON'S AMERICA at Guild Hall on August 11, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Image: Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin said he would emerge victorious if he contested for the post of US president against Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.
The 60-year-old actor, who is known for nailing the impression of incumbent POTUS on Saturday Night Live, said if he ran, his presidential campaign would be the "funniest" one ever, Bustle reported.
"If I ran I would win. If I ran for president, I would win," he told Howard Stern on his radio show.
"Hands down I would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign," Baldwin added.
Stern suggested the Boss Baby actor run "as Donald Trump" and do his impression on the campaign.
"That way everyone will have everything," Stern said.
The actor, however, pointed out he was only joking. According to him, he was "only saying that because people don't really have a sense yet" of what the next presidential campaign is going to look like.
"Somebody great is going to come up, I hope. I'd love to run for that kind of position to just have things be very common sense. There are so many things that this country needs to do that are so obvious," he added
