Alex Landi Joins 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot

Los Angeles: Actor Alex Landi, best known for playing Dr Nico Kim on “Grey’s Anatomy”, has joined the cast of “Walker”. “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki will play the title role as Cordell Walker in the reimagining of CBS’ 1990s action-crime series “Walker, Texas Ranger”.

Padalecki’s Walker is a widowed father of two finding his way back to his family while serving in the most elite law enforcement unit in Texas. Walker returns to his home in Austin after two years of undercover work on a high-profile case to discover that his family needs his attention. He attempts to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his conservative family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner Micki (Lindsey Morgan) who is one of the first women in Texas Rangers history, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

According to Deadline, Landi will play Bret, fiance of Keegan Allen’s Liam who is Cordell’s brother. Bret is genuinely in love with Liam – but he thinks Manhattan is the place to be, and that he and Liam should lead a life where the only horses are in Central Park. The reboot also stars Coby Bell, Mitch Pileggi and Molly Hagan.

“Walker, Texas Ranger”, starring Chuck Norris in the title role, had an eight year run on CBS till 2001. Four years later, the network came out with a TV movie on the subject.