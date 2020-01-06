Alex Rodriguez's Appreciation Post for Jennifer Lopez After Golden Globes Loss is Relationship Goal

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez wrote a heartwarming note for the actress-singer, who failed to bag an award at the Golden Globe 2020. The former Baseball player picked a picture of Jennifer from her red carpet look and wrote, "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion."

Jennifer was nominated in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category for her role in Hustlers. Rodriguez wrote that Jennifer is a champion for all the women who look up to her as a role model and get inspired to do new things. He also said that Jennifer is a winner to all her fellow actresses, dancers and musicians, who like her work ethic and "emulate" her passion.

The 44-year-old player showered his love to Jennifer on behalf of the whole family, her coaches as well as her children. "To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it," he concluded.

Jennifer, who lost the award to Laura Dern, replied to post and wrote, "You are my everything." The post is winning hearts on Instagram and several celebrities took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

"We co-sign this message!" the official Oprah Magazine account wrote. The Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester said, "I need an Arod!"

From the event's red carpet, A-Rod posted a picture, calling himself head of security for Jennifer.

