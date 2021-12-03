Alexandra Daddario is Now Engaged to Andrew Form, Calls Him ‘Most Wonderful Man’

Months after making her relationship Instagram official, Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario is finally engaged to producer Andrew Form. Just a day ago, she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles. Paparazzi photos of the star from her outing were shared online. The images reveal a flashy diamond ring on her finger.

Daddario kept it casual in a light blue tee, gym leggings and sunglasses as she went out and about the town. In her most recent Instagram post, she penned a love letter for Andrew with a romantic selfie. Calling her 52-year-old beau the “absolutely most wonderful man”, Daddario said that she could not be luckier.

“You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs,” she wrote for “the greatest, most formidable love” of her life. Dressed in a red swimsuit, the happy actress posed alongside Andrew, who was shirtless in the selfie.

Daddario’s representatives confirmed her impending nuptials to the entertainment portal Just Jared. Known for portraying Rachel Patton in the latest HBO hit series The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario had confirmed her relationship with Andrew in May this year. She posted a loved-up photo that showed the couple sharing a passionate kiss. “I love you…and even that is an understatement,” she captioned the post.

Known for bankrolling projects like A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, The Purge franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles among others, Andrew was earlier married to actress Jordana Brewster.

