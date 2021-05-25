Alexandra Daddario Makes Relationship with Andrew Form Instagram Official, Fans are 'Heartbroken'

Actress Alexandra Anna Daddario gained massive recognition as Summer Quinn in Baywatch. The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to confirm her relationship with her new boyfriend. Alexandra posted a PDA-filled picture, in which she was seen kissing her boyfriend Andrew Form. In the caption, actress wrote ‘I love you’ and further added that it is an understatement.

As soon as Alexandra posted the photo, Andrew’s ex-wife was the first to approve. Andrew, who is a successful movie producer famous for producing Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and The Purge franchise war earlier married to Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster.The duo had tied the knot in May 2007 but Jordana filed for divorce in mid-2020. Jordana and Andrew together have 2 children. They have two sons Julian, who is 7-year-old and Rowan, who is 4.

She was one of the first to like the post on Alexandra’s Instagram account, seconds after she had posted. The Fast & Furious actress, who is currently dating Mason Morfit and has often treated fans with cute PDA photos and videos. Jordana had professed her love for Mason on Instagram, days after her split with husband Andrew.

Reportedly, Alexandra has been in 3-4 relationships in the past, but they all were a failure. Her first love was with Ice Age screenwriter Jason Fuchs, whom she dated for 4 years. The two parted ways in 2009. The Baywatch actress has also been in a short-lived relationship with Trey Songz in 2011. Next, Alexandra dated Logan Lerman but this relationship also could not see the daylight. They were rumours that the two had engaged but all were shunned down when they split up. Her name was also linked with businessman Brendan Wallace after the two were spotted together several times.

