Alexandra Daddario Reacts to Indian Fan’s ‘Couple Challenge’ Post on Twitter

As a part of the latest trend on social media, a man from Uttar Pradesh shared his ‘couple challenge’ post online. He manipulated his post on Twitter by including Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario. The user by the name Akash Barnabas photoshopped the selfie in a bid to express his wishful thinking of the actress as his girlfriend. The Bareilly resident hopped on the trend and placed an imagery of him next to Daddario who is standing in a farm.

"Haters will say this is photoshopped #couplechallenge," Akash Barnabas tweeted, tagging the actress.

The special edit of Daddario in the middle of a paddy field got the attention from none other but the actress herself. The American actress left the man in an utterly starstruck state by replying to his tag she received on social media. After she came across the picture, the 34-year-old retweeted it saying,” This was such a fun weekend”.

This was such a fun weekend https://t.co/R7vpWA9CfH — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) September 24, 2020

Barnabas who was overjoyed reacted to the actress’ reply on his Twitter page.

Many users of the micro-blogging site reacted to the surprising reply comment sent by Daddario to the man. Several people mentioned how lucky he is to get a reply directly from her. Others also expressed their jealousy but were happy for him.

For those unversed, the latest trend that is taking the internet by storm is the ‘couple challenge’ in which people in a relationship post pictures of themselves together with their partners with the hashtag #coupleschallenge.

From romantic poses to fun memes, the latest trend is viral not just Twitter, but also Facebook, entertaining netizens.

Alexandra Daddario is known for essaying the role of Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series. She is also popular for playing Blake Gaines in San Andreas, Summer Quinn in Baywatch, Emma Corrigan in Can You Keep a Secret? and Alexis Butler in We Summon the Darkness. She has also appeared in television series like White Collar, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective and American Horror Story: Hotel.