Alexandra Daddario's Fairytale Wedding Pics Impress Priyanka Chopra But Indian Fans Are Heartbroken

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Alexandra Daddario for her wedding.

Alexandra Daddario married producer Andrew Form and shared pictures from their fairytale wedding. While Priyanka Chopra showered her Baywatch co-star with love, several Indian fans were disappointed.

Entertainment Bureau

Priyanka Chopra sent her Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario love as she tied the knot with producer Andrew Form. The couple was dating for a while before they exchanged their vows. Alexandra took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the couple’s fairytale wedding ceremony.

The pictures revealed the White Lotus star opted for a gorgeous white gown with a long, lacy veil. The groom also opted for a white suit for the ceremony. The couple was seen kissing while in another, they were seen posing on a flight of stairs. Alexandra also shared a few candid pictures from the ceremony.

She shared the pictures with a kiss emoji. Priyanka took to the comments section and congratulated the Baywatch star. “Stunning. Congratulations to you both,” the actress wrote. Lily Collins also said, “congratulations to you both!!!!” with a series of heart emojis.

Fans also joined in and congratulated the actress and the producer on their wedding. “This is the most beautiful photo I have ever seen,” a fan commented. “Love u..And congratulations..Have a Happy life Ahead,” added another. A few also confessed that they were heartbroken that their celebrity crush is now married. “Congrats, I wish i were him,” one of the many hilarious comments read. “Saare bolo bewfa zor se bolo bewfa,” added another. “Dukh dard peeda,” a third fan wrote.

“Ek crush thi…ab to iski bhi shadi ho gyi,” joked another. “Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya rifat bi,” a comment read.

Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021. Speaking with Vogue about her ceremony, the actress said, “We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic. We loved the look of Preservation Hall—it was so old, so historic; it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.”

The ceremony was also a simple affair. “We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers. We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up,” she said.

first published:July 01, 2022, 17:15 IST