Alexandra Daddario's Fairytale Wedding Pics Impress Priyanka Chopra But Indian Fans Are Heartbroken

Priyanka Chopra sent her Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario love as she tied the knot with producer Andrew Form. The couple was dating for a while before they exchanged their vows. Alexandra took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the couple’s fairytale wedding ceremony.

The pictures revealed the White Lotus star opted for a gorgeous white gown with a long, lacy veil. The groom also opted for a white suit for the ceremony. The couple was seen kissing while in another, they were seen posing on a flight of stairs. Alexandra also shared a few candid pictures from the ceremony.

She shared the pictures with a kiss emoji. Priyanka took to the comments section and congratulated the Baywatch star. “Stunning. Congratulations to you both,” the actress wrote. Lily Collins also said, “congratulations to you both!!!!” with a series of heart emojis.

Fans also joined in and congratulated the actress and the producer on their wedding. “This is the most beautiful photo I have ever seen,” a fan commented. “Love u..And congratulations..Have a Happy life Ahead,” added another. A few also confessed that they were heartbroken that their celebrity crush is now married. “Congrats, I wish i were him,” one of the many hilarious comments read. “Saare bolo bewfa zor se bolo bewfa,” added another. “Dukh dard peeda,” a third fan wrote.

“Ek crush thi…ab to iski bhi shadi ho gyi,” joked another. “Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya rifat bi,” a comment read.

Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021. Speaking with Vogue about her ceremony, the actress said, “We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic. We loved the look of Preservation Hall—it was so old, so historic; it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans.”

The ceremony was also a simple affair. “We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers. We wanted to keep the ceremony itself short so people could have a dose of love and then get back to the music and catching up,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.