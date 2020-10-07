Alexis Louder Joins Gerard Butler And Frank Grillo In 'CopShop'

Los Angeles: “Watchmen” actor Alexis Louder is teaming up with Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo for the action-thriller “Copshop”. According to Deadline, Louder will play a smart rookie police officer in the film, to be directed by Joe Carnahan, who has previously helmed movies like “The Grey” and “The A-Team”.

“Copshop revolves around a small-town police station which becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop (Louder), and a double-crossing con man (Grillo), who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run. Kurt McLeod penned the original screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with Mark Williams. Carnahan worked on the most recent draft.

Producers include Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management, Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel via G-BASE Productions, and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films. The film recently resumed production in Georgia after being temporarily halted because three crew members tested positive for COVID-19.