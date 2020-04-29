Alfred Hitchcock Death Anniversary: Top British Films By The Master Of Suspense

Sir Alfred Joseph Hitchcock was born in 1899 in East England and went on to become one of the most highly regarded movie directors of all time. His career was spread over six decades, in which he made more than 50 feature films. The thriller expert breathed his last on April 29, 1980.

Hitchcock bagged his first Oscar nomination for best director with Rebecca in 1940 and went on to create masterpieces out of thrillers like Shadow of a Doubt, Rope, Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, The Birds, North by Northwest and Marnie in America. Even his biggest commercial success Psycho was part of his Hollywood portfolio.

But the ‘master of suspense’ started out in his country’s film industry and produced 23 movies before sailing for Hollywood.

Here is looking at his lesser-known non-Hollywood movies.

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1926)

It is one of his earliest directorial efforts and plays with the Hitchcockian trope of serial killing. The 1926 film was a silent movie.

Blackmail (1929)

It was Britain’s first full length talking film. But Hitchcock made it in both silent and talkie versions and both are visual delights.

The Ring (1927)

The boxing tale is intrinsically associated with the grimes of infidelity, vengeance, and ambition.

Young and Innocent (1937)

The comedy-thriller was one of Hitchcock’s favourite British movies. It also deals with the trope of an innocent man being wrongly accused of a ghastly crime.

Sabotage (1936)

Loosely adapted from Joseph Conrad’s novel ‘The Secret Agent’, Sabotage is one of his most dark works.

