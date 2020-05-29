Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms He Is Making a Superhero Film With Katrina Kaif

Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zaffar has confirmed that he will be making a superhero film with Katrina Kaif as the lead. The filmmaker said that the film is currently in a pre-production stage.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, “My next is a superhero film with Katrina. Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully that script will be ready soon.”

“There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening,” he further added.

The filmmaker also said that once the lockdown opens and it becomes safe to shoot, he and Katrina will start their recce.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is the fourth installation of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff among others play pivotal roles. The film was supposed to release on March 24, 2020 but was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.