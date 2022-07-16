Ali Abbas Zafar Is Directing Hindi Remake of Jason Statham-Starrer 'The Transporter': Report

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has blockbuster films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat to his credit, is all set to direct and produce the Hindi remake of Hollywood action star Jason Statham’s classic movie The Transporter.

If an ETimes report is to be believed, Ali is super excited about this project. He was apparently contemplating buying the rights to the film for a long time and it officially happened about eight weeks back.

The report further claims that Vishal Rana will join Ali as a producer and a big production house is expected to come on board as well. As far as the lead hero is concerned, a source says, “Well, Ali is clear that he wants a young action star. It is not yet decided who will get into Statham’s shoes but a decision in this regard will be taken shortly.”

Meanwhile, The Transporter is a 2002 English-language French action-thriller which is directed by Corey Yuen and Louis Leterrier, who is credited as artistic director on the film. Apart from Jason, the film features Shu Qi, Francois Berleand, Matt Schulze and Ric Young. In the film, Jason plays Frank Martin, a driver for hire—a mercenary “transporter” who will deliver anything, anywhere, no questions asked—for the right price. The film was followed by three sequels, Transporter 2 and Transporter 3, The Transporter Refueled (a reboot), and a television series.

Ali is currently busy with the pre-production of his upcoming action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The upcoming film is apparently a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which was directed by David Dhawan. The announcement about the movie was made back in February and the movie is expected to hit the screens in Christmas 2023.

