Ali Abbas Zafar Says Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Has 'Nothing to Do With Old Film'

Ali Abbas Zafar is a film-maker par excellence. Having churned out movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, he has dabbled in all kinds of genres. Even his most recent OTT film Jogi featuring Punjabi Pop Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was also widely appreciated for its depiction of 1984 Sikh Riots. Now Ali is gearing up to present an extravagant two-hero film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The director has opened up about the same as he calls his next a fusion of comedy, action and drama.

While speaking with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Zafar shared, “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action, drama and comedy. The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time. It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

The film-maker also expressed that his film would be cognizant of the kind of films that were made in the 80s. He even called it a buddy film, “War was Hrithik v/s Tiger, and here, they are together and not against each other. It’s a very different space. It’s in the zone of cinema we used to see in the 80s – when Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra used to come together. Or even Karan Arjun for that matter. It’s a two-hero film, a buddy film,” disclosed Ali.

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that was released in 1998 starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Meanwhile, Ali Abbas’s directorial is expected to go on floors from January next year and the film itself is scheduled to release in December 2023.

