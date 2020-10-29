Ali Abbas Zafar Says Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Won't Have Male Lead: She Herself is the Hero

Katrina Kaif is teaming up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for an upcoming superhero movie. Zafar has earlier directed Katrina in the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. This is the third time the actress and filmmaker will be collaborating on a project.

Zafar recently spoke to ETimes and talked about prepping for the yet-untitled film. He was overseas to finalise locations for the project before discussing with the portal. The director mentioned that it would take him nearly six months before he can take the film to floors. A lot of prep work, says Zafar, remains in the production stages. The locations have been decided though.

He revealed that the shooting will happen in Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand. When asked if he had someone in mind to play the male lead opposite Katrina in the film, he clarified that Katrina will have no romantic interest in the film.

"Well, I don't need a man opposite Katrina in this film. She herself is the hero as well,” the filmmaker said. "This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won't have a romantic track in it."

Adding to this, Zafar said that the actress will have to undergo some physical training. She will be required to train for martial arts and combat, which she is already engaged in diligently. No losing weight or extra toning required, given martial arts.

Katrina’s last film outing remains Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. She is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film will have Akshay Kumar. The release has been delayed several times due to COVID-19 restrictions and is currently expected to release next year. Katrina also has a comedy horror film Phone Bhoot.