Ali Abbas Zafar Says Wife Alicia Danced in 'Bharat' Song with Disha Patani, But Won't Pursue Acting

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar got married in a private ceremony and chose to reveal the news on social media. He shared a few photos with his wife, French model Alicia, without revealing details about the wedding or their love life.

In a recent interview to ETimes, the Tiger Zinda Hai director has said that he was planning to get married in 2022. But he had to move ahead the wedding because both his parents had tested positive for Covid-19 .

Ali met Alicia on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai and fell in love. "I got to know her during 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. After that, I kept pursuing her to marry me; she said 'yes' only last year. Alicia is an Iranian based in France. In fact, she's born and brought up there. The shift was understandably not an easy decision for her at all," he said.

Earlier this week Ali had announced that he has tied the knot with an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of him holding his bride's hand, he simply said 'Bismillah' in the caption. On Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a romantic moment from their wedding, revealing the face of Alicia.

"1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears. When I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar," Ali wrote alongwith the photo. Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs dropped heart emojis in comments.

Ali started his career in the film industry as an assistant director. He made his directorial and screenwriting debut with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. He has directed hit films such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

He turned producer last year with Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. He has created a new web series, called Tandav, which will premiere on January 15.