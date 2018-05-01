Ali Abbas Zafar Scouting Locations For Salman Khan-starrer Bharat Near Pakistan Border

Bharat , location scouting . pic.twitter.com/r6UP2lPZ5c — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 1, 2018

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is busy scouting locations for his next project Bharat, which features superstars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.The director on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a photograph, showing a sign board that read: "Islamabad 322, Lahore 24 and India Pak Border 2.""Bharat -- location scouting," he captioned the image.This will be the director's third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat will release on Eid 2019.The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.(With IANS inputs)