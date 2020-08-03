Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Stunning Working Stills from Salman Khan's Bharat

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media on Sunday to look back at his 2019 movie Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Bharat is a period drama film that covers the time from India's independence to the present day through the eyes of its lead character Bharat, played by Salman.

On Sunday, Ali shared some working stills from the film. In one of the images, Salman can be seen inside a mine as he wears a helmet with lit up torch on top of it.

Another pic is from the sets of Slow Motion song featuring Salman with Disha Patani. We get a bird's eye view of the circus set in the throwback image shared by Ali from the dance number. Other images show characters stuck in a sandstorm and one shows a scene at refugee camps during partition.

Ali is now working on his action film franchise with Katrina Kaif. Katrina and the director have previously collaborated on Ali's debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and blockbusters Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Ali said the film is currently in the pre-production stage and the team plans to roll once the situation is safe for everyone to return to the sets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The director also revealed the team is already in talks with the authorities of a couple of countries to schedule the international shoot.

(With inputs from PTI)