Ali Abbas Zafar To Direct New Mr India, Which Won't Be A Remake Or Sequel

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, will write and direct the new Mr. India. The makers of the project clarify it is not a sequel or a remake of the 1987 classic film. Rather, it is a reimagination of the original that starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Zafar is currently working on the script and building the superhero universe and, contrary to reports in sections of the media, he avers that the casting process is yet to begin.

"I have just commenced working on the script, no actor has been locked till now, once the first draft of the script is ready, we will begin the casting process. The film involves massive amounts of pre-production and will go on floor early next year," said the director.

Unconfirmed reports have stated that Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan might come together for the project.

Zafar's Mr. India will be set in a new, relevant and contemporary superhero world. "It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years," the filmmaker shared.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, confirmed: "We are excited to have Ali on board for 'Mr. India'. This not a part 2 or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a re imagining of the iconic classic."

The 1987 film narrated the story of a poor man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After he accidentally discovers his late scientist father's invisibility device, he uses it to save his children and all of India from the clutches of the villain Mogambo, played with iconic aplomb by the late Amrish Puri.

