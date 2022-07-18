Ali Abbas Zafar to Remake Jason Statham's The Transporter, Producer Vishal Rana Bags Rights: Reports

Producer Vishal Rana and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar are joining forces to bring out the Hindi remake of the action-packed Hollywood movie, ‘The Transporter’. Released in 2002, the action-thriller, that was directed by Corey Leun and Louis Leterrier, featured stars like Jason Statham and Frank Martin.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Producer Vishal Rana bagged the rights to remake The Transporter in India from the popular international studio EuropaCorp, who made the original Jason Statham starrer. Vishal Rana then approached Ali Abbas Zafar, who was more than happy to come on board, not just as a director but also as a co-producer.”

Although, an official announcement has yet to be made regarding the star cast of the film, the makers are gearing up to produce this ambitious project on a large scale.

Upon its release in 2002, The Transporter became a rage at the box office. It also propelled Jason Statham to the peak of stardom. Due to the immense success, the action franchise has been made into three sequels namely Transporter 2, Transporter 3 and the latest edition was a reboot titled The Transporter: Refuelled.

Previously, Ali Abbas Zafar has made magic at the Box Office with high-grossing films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The Director has also been busy with his latest project ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ that will feature Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While sharing the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!”

The film is slated to release on Christmas 2023.

On the other hand, Vishal Rana’s upcoming film is Blurr, the official Hindi remake of Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah would also be Taapsee’s first venture as a producer.

