Ali Asgar Hints Why He Left Kapil Sharma's Comedy Show: 'My Son Asked 'Aapko Kuch Aur Nahi Aata?''

In the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, Ali Asgar broke down recalling how his children reacted to his ‘dadi’ character in Comedy Nights With Kapil and faced trolling in school because of the same. It all started after Ali’s son Nuyaan Asgar and daughter Ada Asgar made a special appearance on the show via a video message.

In the video, Ada talked about trolling she faced in school because of her father’s work and said, “Our school friends used to tease us, tell us that you have two mothers. They would make tattoos saying ‘dadi ka beta (Dadi’s son), dadi ki beti (Dadi’s daughter), Basanti, etc.” However, she also shared that she does not care about trolling and is rather proud of her father. “He used to make fun of himself to make others laugh. That’s not everyone’s cup of tea. We love you dad,” she added.

Ali broke down listening to this and shared how for a long time, he was only being offered roles where he had to dress as a woman. “I have been working for a long time now and since the dadi zone started, even before that I acted as a lady in certain acts. Then came a phase when I was on TV for four days a week as a woman,” he said in Hindi.

