Ali Asgar On Reuniting With Kapil Sharma; Nagarjuna Talks About Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Divorce

Ali Asgar, in an exclusive chat with News18, opened up about the possibilities of reuniting with Kapil Sharma for a comedy project in the future. The actor-comedian, who quit Kapil’s show in 2017, confessed it all boils down to the circumstances of the events. “You never know honestly. You can’t predict. Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ke main nahi kar raha rahunga. Toh abhi bhi main nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi. (I never thought I wouldn’t be a part of the show anymore so I can’t tell if I would reunite with him as well). It depends on the situation,” Asgar said.

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan has claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. He also said that sometimes ‘truths’ like these do not come out and prayed that it is out soon. Talking to Navbharat Times, Faisal Khan said, “I know that he (Sushant Singh Rajput) has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

Another set of alleged pictures of people looking like BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK member Jennie have surfaced online amid their dating rumours. In the pictures that have now gone viral, the people who look like V and Jennie seemed to be on a vacation and posing for pictures as well. In one picture, the person resembling Taehyung was seen planting a kiss on the woman looking like the BLACKPINK member. In another picture, the alleged couple posed in front of a Buddha statue with their hands folded.

Brahmastra has officially entered the Rs 300 crore club and that too within just one week. Karan Johar, who has backed the Ayan Mukerji directorial via Dharma Productions, announced that Brahmastra collected Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. The filmmaker shared a video montage of the biggest moments from the film along with the worldwide box office numbers. “Love and light ruling the global box office at #1! Entering the second week with a heart full of gratitude and excitement!!✨🔥 #Brahmastra,” Karan Johar tweeted

Nagarjuna spoke about his son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation last October. When Nagarjuna was asked how he reacts to everything that’s written about his son’s personal life, he told Pinkvilla, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate.”

