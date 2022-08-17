Ali Asgar On Why He Left The Kapil Sharma Show: 'If I Am Not Happy, How Will I Entertain Audience?'

Ali Asgar has given more than 30 years of his life to films and television. Whether it was Kamal in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki or Daadi in The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali won hearts each time he came on screen. However, in a recent interview, Ali revealed why he left Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show and shared that he was not creatively satisfied. He also mentioned that his character wasn’t growing in the show and therefore he has asked the team not to renew his contract.

“I wasn’t creatively satisfied, as my character (Naani) wasn’t growing. I had intimated the team about it even before going to Australia (2017). I had a lot to perform as Daadi, which wasn’t the case with Naani’s character. When the time came to renew my contract, I shared my apprehensions with the team and told them that I wasn’t too keen on continuing on the show,” Ali told Bombay Times.

“Maybe, Kapil didn’t know the reason why I quit the show. It may not have reached him. I can’t cheat as an artiste. If I am not happy, how will I entertain the audience? So, it seemed better to leave the show then and if something nice would come up, we could collaborate again,” he added.

Ali Asgar also cleared the air around Kapil’s statement that he would block Ali due to misunderstandings between them. He said that he holds Kapil in high regard as a comedian and that there are no grudges between the two.

“We missed each other’s calls back then and there was a communication gap. With time, both of us moved on. But I am happy that I was a part of it and I learned a lot from him. I will always respect him. He understands the pulse of the audience and knows how to hold a show,” the 56-year-old actor shared.

Ali was also asked if he regrets quitting TKSS. To this, the actor mentioned it wasn’t an overnight decision and therefore he has no regrets about it. “Complaining about it is a futile exercise. There is always a lot to analyse. However, I don’t have any regrets. I had a reason to quit the show and it wasn’t an overnight decision. I didn’t have much to do on the show. If the intent was to earn money, I would have still continued on the show,” he said.

