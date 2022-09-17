Comedian-actor Ali Asgar is appearing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in the avatar of Dadi. The character became popular via several comedy shows including Comedy Nights With Kapil. While Asgar has effortlessly displayed his dancing skills even in the role of Dadi, a section of the internet has been demanding that the actor participates in the show as himself.

Speaking with News18.com about the fans’ demands and requests, Asgar confessed that he wishes to appear on the show as himself as well. “Even I want to perform as myself because there are… Whenever we say yes to a show, we also have a certain vision. There are certain numbers, certain acts which I want to perform as Ali only. There are a few emotional numbers that I want to perform, there are a few of Rishi sir’s songs that I would love to dance to,” he confessed.

“Let’s see when I get the opportunity — even if I get it or not that I don’t know. It is a competitive show, people come and go. But so far, I have pushed my limits, my choreographer (Lipsa Acharya) has tried to experiment as much as we can with Dadi. Now, the rest is up to the audience,” he added.

Ask what prompted him to take on the dance reality show as Dadi, Asgar confessed that he wanted to do the show because he had not done a competitive dance show like Jhalak before and he was also surprised that the channel wanted him to perform as Dadi.

“The Dadi thing surprised me as well because they decided to introduce me as Dadi. Ek toh toh dance ka challenge tha bahut bada mere liye, upar se as Dadi dance karna wo kitna advantage hoga, nahi hoga mujhe uss cheez ka andaza abhi bhi nahi hai. Par ye hai ke hum teen episodes aage chal gaye, aage kya hoga pata nahi (The dance was challenging already but to add to it was the fact that I had to dance as Dadi. I don’t know how advantageous or disadvantageous it is to perform as the character but we’ve come so far with it. Now let’s see what happens),” he said.

