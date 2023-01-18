'Ali Baba Is Incomplete Without Sheezan Khan': Fans React To New Promo Featuring Abhishek Nigam

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’s production was put on halt owing to the untimely demise of the show’s female lead Tunisha Sharma. But it was recently that the makers of the television series resumed work. Earlier, it was actor Sheezan Khan who essayed the main protagonist in the titular role of Ali Baba. Now, that Khan is in judicial custody in connection to Tunisha’s suicide case, the creators have roped in actor Abhishek Nigam to replace him. Just a day ago, a new promo showcasing Nigam’s grand entry into the fantasy TV series was shared by the makers. Along with replacing the male lead, the name of the show has also been changed to Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2.

In the promo clip, Abhishek Nigam can be seen walking atop a building as he removed his red cape to reveal the new face of Ali Baba. “Kabul ki dastaan jo reh gayi thi adhoori, laut aya hai rakhwala naye andaz mein karne poori (A new protector has risen to complete Kabul’s story which was left incomplete),” announced the makers while releasing the promo clip. Watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

Though the show is aiming to mark a new beginning, the loyal fans have not come to terms with the replacement of Sheezan Khan. A number of Instagram users voiced their disappointment in the comment section of the promo. A user wrote, “Sheezan Khan bina ye show hamesha adhura rahega (Without Sheezan Khan, the show will always remain incomplete). Sheezan is the best hero.” Another added, “Without Sheezan, Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul is empty.” One more joined, “Ali Baba Shezaan Khan tha aur vahi rahega (Sheezan Khan was the Ali Baba and will always remain). Miss you Shezaan Khan.”

Multiple media reports suggest that the story will roll out showcasing Ali Baba coming out of a grave injury using an ancient cosmetic surgery. Earlier, the makers also confirmed that Tunisha Sharma’s character will not be replaced by anyone instead the story will move forward with other characters. Besides Abhishek Nigam, actress Twinkle Vashisht is also a new entrant in the fantasy tale. Previously, talks about Avneet Kaur being the female lead also created a buzz online, however, the youngster’s mother has dismissed the rumours.

Read all the Latest Movies News here