Ali Fazal and I will Need a Production Team to Plan Our Wedding, Says Richa Chadha

Actress Richa Chadha says she and Ali Fazal are too busy with work commitments right now to plan their wedding.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Ali Fazal and I will Need a Production Team to Plan Our Wedding, Says Richa Chadha
Image: Richa Chadha's team
Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for over a year now and the two have been very open about their relationship. The two have even starred together in films like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. However, it was during the 74th Venice Film Festival, when Ali's film Victoria & Abdul premiered, that the couple made their relationship public.

They walked the red carpet together and people were quite surprised seeing them together. Since then, the lovebirds have been spotted together several times and they indeed make an endearing couple. So, it's obvious that the question of their wedding will arise.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, when Richa was asked about her wedding plans with Ali, she stated, "Planning our marriage will require a production team. Ali will have to bring in his team and I will have to rope in mine because we're both busy and at times, not even in the same time zone. These days, he barely gets five days in a month to himself. It's not like we are afraid to commit, but we have not had the time to even meet each other properly."

Richa further said, "For example, I have met him only for two days each in July and August. Sometimes, even travelling from Andheri to Bandra seems like a long-distance commute. Ali arrives in the city late at night, and I usually have an early morning shift, so we just video chat with each other. How do we plan marriage in such a situation?"

Richa will next be seen in the movie Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna, while Ali will feature in the multi-starrer Prassthanam.

