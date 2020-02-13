Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to Tie the Knot In June 2020?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating and going strong for five years now. As expected, this has raised questions of whether and when the couple plans to move to the next level - a wedding.

While both Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have often evaded the question in interviews, a source close to them claims that a wedding is being planned and is all set to take place in June this year. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the source claimed that the planning for the wedding ceremonies and venues is in full swing currently.

"Richa and Ali are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond. Though they are looking at June-July to formalize the relationship, their preference is the first half of June. As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalized as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues, but they will be finalized only after the date is set," the source said.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha first met on the sets of their film Fukrey. The source claims that the two stars began dating two years after the release of the film. In 2017 they reunited for the film Fukrey Returns along with the rest of the film's cast.

In the same year, their relationship came to light when Richa Chadha accompanied Ali Fazal to the screening of his English film Victoria and Abdul. Earlier when Fazal was asked about the possibility of them marrying soon, he had stated that they would do so when ready and that their families had been very accepting and supportive towards the relationship.

When Richa Chadha was posed with a similar question, the actress stated that she would prefer to tie the knot once she is ready to have kids as well.

